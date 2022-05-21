"You have been picking him for the past 2-3 years" - Aakash Chopra believes Arjun Tendulkar deserves a chance against DC in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar should be given game time when the Mumbai Indians (MI) face the Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son has been a part of MI for a while now but is yet to make his IPL debut. With Mumbai now having nothing to lose, Chopra feels they can afford to see what the left-armer is capable of.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the changes MI can make for their game against DC:

"Arjun Tendulkar should get a game. You have been picking him for the past 2-3 years and you have given almost everyone in the squad a chance to play. So I think he can replace Sanjay Yadav."

Aakash Chopra on MI's batting order against DC

Aakash Chopra hasn't been a huge fan of Mumbai's ploy to send all-rounder Daniel Sams at No.3 ever since Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out with an injury. The 44-year-old feels young Tilak Varma should be the No.3 for MI against DC.

He also wants to see the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Tim David bat higher up the order so that they get ample deliveries to make an impact. He stated:

"They are sending Daniel Sams to bat at No.3 and may have an eye on the future. But I feel Tilak should bat at 3, Stubbs at 4 and David at 5. Don't pigeonhole David as just a finisher. He hits big sixes when he gets set to give him the opportunity to face more balls."

MI will be keen to give youngsters opportunities against DC with an eye on building a team for the next season. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore would want them to play their strongest possible XI as they can only qualify if DC lose to MI.

Edited by Parimal