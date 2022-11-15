IPL 2023: All Teams Purse remaining for auction

The IPL 2023 Auction is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi. All 10 franchises have declared their respective lists of players retained and released before the auction.

Ahead of the deadline, five players changed teams during the IPL trade window. Jason Behrendorff was the first player to change teams. Royal Challengers Bangalore traded their Australian left-arm fast bowler to the Mumbai Indians.

Soon after, the IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) traded their ace speedster Lockie Ferguson and young wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It was an all-cash deal as GT did not sign any players in return.

Delhi Capitals (DC) traded out Shardul Thakur to the Kolkata Knight Riders. DC roped in uncapped player Aman Khan from KKR. The auction purse of both the franchises was adjusted after the deals took place between them.

Apart from the trades, there were also a couple of withdrawals and retirements from the league. Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has informed fans that he will not be a part of IPL 2023. Cummins represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous season.

Another KKR star who opted out of IPL 2023 was Sam Billings. The England wicket-keeper decided to skip the tournament to focus on the longer formats of the game. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard and Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa have announced their retirements.

Purse Remaining with teams for IPL 2023

Here is the complete list of purse values remaining with all 10 franchises before the IPL Auction:

Delhi Capitals - ₹19.45 crore

Rajasthan Royals - ₹13.2 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹8.75 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - ₹23.35 crore

Gujarat Titans - ₹19.25 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹7.05 crore

Punjab Kings - ₹32.2 crore

Chennai Super Kings - ₹20.45 crore

SunRisers Hyderabad - ₹42.25 crore

Mumbai Indians - ₹20.55 crore

