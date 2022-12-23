IPL 2023 Auction: Brian Lara reckons Harry Brook has all the ingredients to become a finisher for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara explained the reason behind going for Harry Brook in the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi. He stated that the youngster has all the attributes to become the potential finisher for the 2016 champions.

Lara reckoned that in the absence of Pooran, it was the correct choice to go for Harry Brook who has been in top-notch form in the recent past.

Brook was the second to go under the hammer on Friday which was followed by an intense bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Eventually, Brook was pocketed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping sum of INR 13.25 crore.

“I am not sure if we have a packed middle-order. Starting with, say, for instance, Tripathi and Markram, we have to use a couple of other players as well in the absence of Pooran.

"He also bats at No.5 and so, we were looking for someone who could finish games for us by batting at No.5 or 6,” Lara said from the auction room after buying Brook.

“I think that Harry Brook’s exploits around the world show that he has the capability of doing it. It’s his first IPL and it takes time to get into the groove. The expectation is very high, but he is a great choice,” Lara added.

In the recently concluded Test series against Pakistan, Brook emerged as the highest run-getter, scoring 468 runs in three matches including as many centuries as England thrashed Pakistan 3-0.

In the preceding T20I series before the T20 World Cup in Pakistan, Brook was awarded the Player of the Series for his consistent showing. He had scored 238 runs in seven outings as England won the series 4-3.

Brian Lara is confident of Harry Brook getting used to the Indian conditions

Having had the experience of playing in Pakistan, Lara reckons that Harry Brook won’t have any trouble adjusting to the Indian pitches.

Brook has also played for the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. Lara agreed that it might take Brook a bit of time to settle in but he backed the youngster all the way.

Lara added,

“He has played in Asian conditions and so he knows them. He has just played Test cricket in Pakistan, he has played in the PSL as well and I think those kinds of experiences are definitely going to help in a place like India.

"Yes, he hasn’t played in the IPL, but he is coming from a very strong environment where he won the World Cup under Brendon McCullum."

It was a record-breaking auction day with Sam Curran becoming the costliest-ever buys in the tournament's history. He was acquired by the Punjab Kings for a whopping INR 18.50 crore. Cameron Green also garnered huge interest and was bought for INR 17.5 crore by the Mumbai Indians.

