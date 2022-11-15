IPL 2023 Auction: “Gonna miss him in Yellove” - Twitterati hail “champion” Dwayne Bravo as CSK release veteran West Indies all-rounder

On the rather anticipated lines, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction.

The BCCI has given all 10 IPL franchises a November 15 deadline to submit their list of retained and released players. Bravo is among the eight players released by the four-time champions.

Apart from the 39-year-old, CSK also released Robin Uthappa (retired), Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, and Narayan Jagadeesan. Also putting an end to all the suspense, CSK have retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile, the Twitterati hailed Bravo for his services to the Chennai franchise over the years. The Windies pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. In 161 matches, he has claimed 183 wickets at an average of 23.82 and an economy rate of 8.38. The right-arm bowler has two four-wicket hauls to his name with a best of 4/22.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted after coming to learn of CSK’s decision to release Bravo, just hours after another West Indies legend, Kieron Pollard, announced his IPL retirement.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Dwayne Bravo is released by CSK after all his contributions, now he might play against them, Pollard retired and choose not to play against Mumbai Indians. Dwayne Bravo is released by CSK after all his contributions, now he might play against them, Pollard retired and choose not to play against Mumbai Indians. ❤️

Navneet @imyuvi___ twitter.com/imyuvi___/stat… Navneet @imyuvi___

Pollard vs CSK was something else gave us too many hardtimes particularly in finals , Champion player. One more IPL veteran is not going to be part of IPL anymore☹️Gayle,de Villiers, Malinga, Raina, Dhoni's last #IPL not sure if he'll play all the matches & now #Pollard Pollard vs CSK was something else gave us too many hardtimes particularly in finals , Champion player. One more IPL veteran is not going to be part of IPL anymore☹️Gayle,de Villiers, Malinga, Raina, Dhoni's last #IPL not sure if he'll play all the matches & now #PollardPollard vs CSK was something else gave us too many hardtimes particularly in finals , Champion player. Champion Dwayne Bravo, one more added to this list , thanks for the entertainment @DJBravo47 Champion Dwayne Bravo, one more added to this list , thanks for the entertainment @DJBravo47 twitter.com/imyuvi___/stat…

Rishyan R G @RishyanRG #Champion #IPL2023 CSK release Dwayne Bravo ahead of the 2023 IPL Auctions! Not sure if they'll buy him back for cheaper at the auctions, but if not, then thank you for all your contribution Champion! You're a part of the CSK family always! #DwayneBravo CSK release Dwayne Bravo ahead of the 2023 IPL Auctions! Not sure if they'll buy him back for cheaper at the auctions, but if not, then thank you for all your contribution Champion! You're a part of the CSK family always! #DwayneBravo #Champion #IPL2023

Best of Luck Singams Thank you Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Robbie Uthappa, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, C Hari Nishaanth and Bhagat Varma for your services..!Best of Luck Singams #CSK Thank you Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Robbie Uthappa, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, C Hari Nishaanth and Bhagat Varma for your services..!🙏🏻✨🇮🇳Best of Luck Singams #CSK

Dwayne Bravo’s IPL journey so far

The former West Indies captain made his debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2008 season. He then moved to CSK and played for them from 2011 to 2015. After representing Gujarat Lions for two seasons (2016, 2017) when Chennai were suspended from the league, Bravo returned to CSK for the 2018 edition and was part of the franchise till IPL 2022.

Bravo and Harshal Patel jointly hold the record for having claimed the highest number of wickets in a single IPL season. While the West Indian fast bowler claimed 32 wickets in the 2013 season, Patel picked up the same number of scalps for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021.

Bravo also had an impressive IPL 2015 season, claiming 26 scalps. He did not do badly earlier this year as well, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 18.69. Apart from his record haul of wickets, the all-rounder has also scored 1560 runs at a strike rate of 129.57.

CSK current squad: MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

