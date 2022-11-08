IPL 2023 Auction: "No one will be able to hit him easily" - Aakash Chopra sees Taskin Ahmed playing in the IPL next year

Aakash Chopra feels Taskin Ahmed will be a difficult bowler to hit and expects the Bangladesh pacer to be picked at the IPL 2023 auction.

Taskin scalped eight wickets in the five matches he played in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. He was quite threatening with the new ball and had a decent overall economy rate of 7.27.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra named some of the players who might be picked at the next auction based on their performances at the T20 World Cup. Regarding Taskin, he said:

"What about Taskin Ahmed? He is an extremely good bowler, the pace at which he bowls, only he and the keeper play with the new ball. It is not that it was happening only because it was the pitches in Australia. No one will be able to hit him easily."

While acknowledging that the tall pacer might prove expensive at the death, the former Indian batter reckons he could be handy with the new ball, elaborating:

"You will have to play proper cricket to score runs against him, you will have to play cricketing shots, that is never going to be easy. One thing that goes against him is his death bowling. He can be very expensive but he can attack with the new ball. Bagful of wickets is what I am thinking."

Chopra hopes Taskin gets a NOC from the Bangladesh Cricket Board to ply his trade in the IPL. He recalled the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) showing interest in acquiring the right-arm pacer last year but not being allowed to do so by the governing body.

"Left is right" - Aakash Chopra feels Joshua Little might be picked at the IPL auction

Joshua Little picked up a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup game against New Zealand.

Chopra picked Joshua Little as another seamer the franchises might be interested in. He reasoned:

"I am saying Joshua Little, not so little. The guy has picked up a hat-trick. I think he is one of the highest wicket-takers in T20Is this year. He has been very, very consistent. Left is right, bowls fast and at the death."

Chopra added that the Ireland pacer can be an excellent option as a left-arm seamer. The reputed commentator stated:

"When he picked up the hat-trick, he hit the players' pads while they were defending. If you see a lot of the overseas bowlers, someone even has Andrew Tye. Why not Joshua Little? If you need a left-arm fast bowler, look towards him."

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan #ICCT20WorldCup Joshua little is a quality bowler .. I think he will be getting a few franchise contracts .. Joshua little is a quality bowler .. I think he will be getting a few franchise contracts .. 👍 #ICCT20WorldCup

Little scalped 11 wickets in seven games at the T20 World Cup. He trapped James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in front of the wickets after having Kane Williamson caught in the deep to register a hat-trick in Ireland's final game of the tournament.

