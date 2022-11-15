IPL 2023 Auction: "One bad season for Mayank Agarwal doesn't make him an inferior batter" - Aakash Chopra wants PBKS to retain former skipper

Aakash Chopra believes the Punjab Kings (PBKS) should retain Mayank Agarwal ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction.

Agarwal was recently replaced by Shikhar Dhawan as the PBKS captain for the next season of the IPL. The former skipper, who was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 auction for ₹14 crore, had a dismal run in the tournament.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Chopra was asked whether the Mohali-based franchise should retain the Karnataka batter. He responded:

"Retain him one hundred percent. One swallow doesn't make the summer is what everyone says, and one bad season for Mayank Agarwal doesn't make him an inferior batter. At the top, with no burden of captaincy, he is your runaway match-winner."

Chopra reckons many franchises will be willing to acquire the opening batter if given the option. The former Indian opener stated:

"Honestly, if they want to trade him right now, there will be a beeline of franchises asking if they can get him because he is that good. So Mayank Agarwal, in my opinion, is worth every penny of that 14 crores."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mayank Agarwal set to be released by PBKS & Kane Williamson set to be released by SRH. (Source - RevSportz) Mayank Agarwal set to be released by PBKS & Kane Williamson set to be released by SRH. (Source - RevSportz)

Agarwal managed just 196 runs at a dismal average of 16.33 and a below-par strike rate of 122.50 in this year's IPL. He has not been in great form in domestic cricket as well, having struggled for Karnataka at the top of the order in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Odean Smith was too expensive" - Aakash Chopra suggests other players PBKS can think of releasing

The Punjab Kings bought Odean Smith for ₹6 crores at the IPL 2022 auction. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Chopra suggested a few other players PBKS could consider releasing ahead of the auction. He observed:

"Keep him, you need to change a few things. Odean Smith was too expensive. Benny Howell hasn't been used. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, if you can actually use him, if not, think elsewhere because there is a Liam Livingstone, there is a Jonny Bairstow."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player concluded by pointing out that the Kings' top order is more or less settled and that they need to work on improving their middle order. He elaborated:

"You have got the top four sorted with Mayank, Shikhar, Liam and Jonny Bairstow. Then you are looking at the latter half of your batting department. Shahrukh Khan is there, if something, just invest there."

KSR @KShriniwasRao



Mayank Agarwal's 14 cr, Odean Smith's 6 cr, added purse of 5 cr for the season, they had some 3 cr remaining. And probably a little more.



Sincerely hope it's not a case of "Money can't buy happiness" once again. Punjab Kings will go to the auction with a "bank".Mayank Agarwal's 14 cr, Odean Smith's 6 cr, added purse of 5 cr for the season, they had some 3 cr remaining. And probably a little more.Sincerely hope it's not a case of "Money can't buy happiness" once again. Punjab Kings will go to the auction with a "bank".Mayank Agarwal's 14 cr, Odean Smith's 6 cr, added purse of 5 cr for the season, they had some 3 cr remaining. And probably a little more.Sincerely hope it's not a case of "Money can't buy happiness" once again. 😄😄

PBKS are unlikely to release Bhanuka Rajapaksa as the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter was bought for just ₹50 lakhs and did a decent job in IPL 2022. However, they could look at releasing Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan, who were bought at exorbitant amounts, and reacquiring them at a cheaper price if they want to persist with them.

Poll : Should the Punjab Kings retain Mayank Agarwal? Yes No 0 votes