IPL 2023 Auction: “Very excited to meet new people, make some good memories” - Shardul Thakur reacts after being traded from DC to KKR

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has stated that he is very happy to play for a new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise after being traded from Delhi Capitals (DC) to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He promised to give his best for KKR, adding that he was looking forward to making good memories.

On Monday, November 14, Thakur was traded from DC to KKR for the upcoming IPL 2023 season. As part of the deal between the two franchises, young all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi to Kolkata. While Thakur was purchased by DC for ₹10.75 crore at the IPL auction last year, KKR had acquired the services of Aman for ₹20 lakh.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of KKR shared a clip of Thakur in which the cricketer shared his thoughts on being traded to Kolkata from Delhi. He said:

“Hi guys, it’s Shardul. Just stopped by to make this small video. Everyone must have seen the big news last night - that I have been traded to KKR. Very happy to play for the new franchise. Very happy the way trade went forward and I will always give my best. That’s what I can promise.

“Very excited to meet new people, make some good memories and will play cricket the hard way. So Kolkata, here I come,” the 31-year-old added.

Thakur had a mixed season for Delhi in IPL 2022. He claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 9.79. With the willow, he scored 120 runs and a strike rate of 137.93.

Shardul Thakur’s IPL stats

Before being picked up by Delhi, the all-rounder was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad that won the IPL title in 2021. He was one of the standout performers for the franchise, claiming 21 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.80.

Overall, the bowling all-rounder has claimed 82 wickets in 75 IPL matches at an average of 28.54 and an economy rate of 9.06. His best of 4/36 came during the 2022 season in a match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

With the bat, he has contributed 173 runs at a strike rate of 129.10 and a best of 29*.

Thakur is part of the Indian ODI squad that will play three matches in New Zealand from November 25 to November 30.

