IPL 2023 Auction: "The biggest problem is if you don't leave him and he doesn't perform" - Harbhajan Singh on whether SRH should release Nicholas Pooran

Harbhajan Singh feels the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be in deep trouble if they retain Nicholas Pooran and he does not perform in IPL 2023.

The Hyderabad-based franchise bought Pooran for ₹10.75 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. He was their most expensive player apart from skipper Kane Williamson but could not provide returns commensurate with his price.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Harbhajan was asked whether SRH should release Pooran. He responded:

"The reputation with which he comes of playing the big shots, it will be a problem if you leave him and don't get a player like him. The biggest problem is if you don't leave him and he doesn't perform. They will have to move away from names and slightly towards the deeds."

The former Indian spinner pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter's ability to play big shots favors his retention. He elaborated:

"He is someone you might want to leave, but you might feel that if you leave him you might not get a player like him. There is a hope that he can hit sixes, he can do Kieron Pollard's job here. You will have to either motivate him so that he performs or ask him what his intention is."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns SRH likely to release Pooran & RR likely to release Padikkal. (Source - Cricbuzz) SRH likely to release Pooran & RR likely to release Padikkal. (Source - Cricbuzz)

Pooran amassed 306 runs at a decent average of 38.25 and an impressive strike rate of 144.33 in this year's IPL. He struck 16 fours and 21 sixes, the most by an SRH player in the tournament.

"Nicholas Pooran is hot property" - Irfan Pathan

Nicholas Pooran was not amongst the runs in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Irfan Pathan reckons SRH should retain Pooran. He reasoned:

"I don't think they should release him. Nicholas Pooran is hot property. He is a left-handed batter who can change the game in the middle order. Definitely his performance has not been that good but with the potential he has, anything can happen if you put him into the auction, he might go more expensive."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that the swashbuckling batter came into his own in the latter half of IPL 2022. He observed:

"You might not be able to get him back, so you don't want to miss out. If you see last year, Markram scored runs in the middle order. Later Nicholas Pooran also batted well and scored runs. Only Kane Williamson was the one whose bat didn't fire that much. If he is retained and his bat fires, this team will look much better."

More than Pooran, SRH might be concerned about Williamson's form. The SRH skipper had a dismal IPL 2022, aggregating 216 runs at an underwhelming average of 19.63 and an abysmal strike rate of 93.50.

Poll : Should the Sunrisers Hyderabad release Nicholas Pooran? Yes No 0 votes