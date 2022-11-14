IPL 2023: "Finally, Lord at Eden Gardens" - Twitterati reacts as KKR rope-in Shardul Thakur in an all-cash deal ahead of mini-auction 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have pulled off a massive deal by bringing in all-rounder Shardul Thakur from the Delhi Capitals (DC) in an all-cash deal on Monday, November 14. The two-time champions have made the most of the trade window by bringing in Rahmanullah Garbaz and Lockie Ferguson from the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Rumors suggested that DC were considering releasing Shardul Thakur from their squad to spruce up their purse for the forthcoming IPL 2023 mini-auctions. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder cost the Rishabh Pant-led side a whopping ₹10.75 crore in the mega-auction last year.

The IPL 2020 finalists battled a huge bidding war against the likes of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) to secure his services. The all-rounder found suitors once again as DC announced their intention to put the player up for trade.

This time it was KKR who thwarted competition from GT, PBKS, and CSK to brand the player in Purple and Gold ahead oe next season.

A section of fans lauded the franchise for making the most of the trade window, while others believed DC had gotten the better end of the deal. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:

Chirag Gupta @ChiragG14 Wow. #KKR grab Shardul Thakur. Hefty price tag. And economy not in his favour. And they mostly spend their entire purse before the auctions itself. And still and Indian batsman short. Wow. #KKR grab Shardul Thakur. Hefty price tag. And economy not in his favour. And they mostly spend their entire purse before the auctions itself. And still and Indian batsman short.

Sagar @SagarW_2002 KKR slowly becoming a mumbai lobby

🏏🏏🏏 @4thUmpire_ Shardul Thakur is going to cost more games than winning. Have a very mixed feelings Shardul Thakur is going to cost more games than winning. Have a very mixed feelings

Aakash Sivasubramaniam @aakashs26 #IPLAuction So, it is Shardul Thakur to KKR. Now they have Lockie, Shardul and Umesh in the same setup. 🥲 #IPL2023 So, it is Shardul Thakur to KKR. Now they have Lockie, Shardul and Umesh in the same setup. 🥲 #IPL2023 #IPLAuction

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen Shardul Thakur is a decent T20 asset to have in your squad. But not one to spend 10.75 crores on! DC made a mistake spending that much on him in the last auction. Didn't think another team would repeat that mistake but here we are! Way to go, KKR! #IPL2023 Shardul Thakur is a decent T20 asset to have in your squad. But not one to spend 10.75 crores on! DC made a mistake spending that much on him in the last auction. Didn't think another team would repeat that mistake but here we are! Way to go, KKR! #IPL2023

∆nkit🏏 @CaughtAtGully Umesh

Shardul

Cummins

Mavi

Lockie



Tough competition for who gets more 50s while bowling. UmeshShardulCumminsMaviLockie Tough competition for who gets more 50s while bowling.

Y P @imYash07 As for Shardul Thakur, think he'd have fetched more in the auction and you can see that given many teams were interested in him. KKR kinda eliminated the risk and competition. Maybe currently doesn't seem that wise but it actually is! As for Shardul Thakur, think he'd have fetched more in the auction and you can see that given many teams were interested in him. KKR kinda eliminated the risk and competition. Maybe currently doesn't seem that wise but it actually is! https://t.co/5g1tPhj5dS

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shardul Thakur will be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. (Source - Espn Cricinfo) Shardul Thakur will be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. (Source - Espn Cricinfo) Shardul Thakur at no. 8 will be a perfect replacement for Pat Cummins + the advantage is that they can play an overseas player. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Shardul Thakur at no. 8 will be a perfect replacement for Pat Cummins + the advantage is that they can play an overseas player. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Kasturi @missgeminita

#Shardulthakur #IPL2023 #kkr Shreyas - Shardul ka Content hi content hoga ab toh🥹 Shreyas - Shardul ka Content hi content hoga ab toh🥹#Shardulthakur #IPL2023 #kkr

Shardul Thakur took 15 wickets in IPL 2022

The Mumbai-born all-rounder's first season with DC ended up being his second-most successful season with the ball. He claimed 15 wickets in the season as the side narrowly missed out on qualifying for the playoffs.

He also marked his most successful season with the bat by a far margin while playing for DC. He tallied 120 runs across the campaign, with his second-best season with the bat being just 15 runs.

Thakur was part of the playing XI in all of DC's matches in the 2022 edition as well. They had an injury-riddled season and were desperately short of overseas players at one stage, but the all-rounder was a mainstay for the side.

The IPL franchises will submit a list of their retained and released players by Tuesday, November 15, which will determine their final purse. Teams will have an additional ₹5 crore to spend at the IPL mini-auction, which is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi.

