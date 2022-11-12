IPL 2023: "Imagine Kieron Pollard in CSK jersey smashing MI bowlers for sixes"- fans react after MI release him ahead of mini-auction

In a recent development, it's now known that IPL franchise Mumbai Indians has relinquished the services of dynamic West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 auction.

According to reports, MI has already submitted the list of released and retained players. The most successful IPL team with five titles, Mumbai has retained a total of 10 players and released 5 players.

Kieron Pollard has been with the Mumbai Indians squad since 2010 but struggled to make an impact last year and hence it doesn't come as much of a surprise that the 35-year-old has been released.

Following the decision to release Kieron Pollard, the Indian Twitterati reacted with some fun comments. Check some of the below.

Devansh Mani Tripathi @DevanshManiTri2 twitter.com/APTalksCricket… Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



Mumbai Indians have released Kieron Pollard.



Chennai Super Kings have retained MS Dhoni & Ravindra Jadeja and released Mitchell Santner.



#IPL2023 #crickettwitter **ACCORDING TO ZEE 24 TAAS**Mumbai Indians have released Kieron Pollard.Chennai Super Kings have retained MS Dhoni & Ravindra Jadeja and released Mitchell Santner. **ACCORDING TO ZEE 24 TAAS**Mumbai Indians have released Kieron Pollard.Chennai Super Kings have retained MS Dhoni & Ravindra Jadeja and released Mitchell Santner.#IPL2023 #crickettwitter Imagine Kieron Pollard in CSK smashing the shit out of MI bowlers in Wankhede Imagine Kieron Pollard in CSK smashing the shit out of MI bowlers in Wankhede 😍 twitter.com/APTalksCricket…

Shailendra Maurya @smaurya08 Rohit Sharma's fortune is from three people - Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Mukesh Ambani. He was unlucky that he didn't have any of these. Rohit Sharma's fortune is from three people - Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Mukesh Ambani. He was unlucky that he didn't have any of these.

Saumya Mehta @saumyameh @LoyalSachinFan I never thought I would say this but I really hope it is Kieron Pollard and not Daniel Sams that is shown the door @LoyalSachinFan I never thought I would say this but I really hope it is Kieron Pollard and not Daniel Sams that is shown the door 😭

Amongst the players who will be seen donning the Mumbai Indians outfit in the upcoming edition of the IPL are- Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Tristan Stubbs, and Tilak Verma.

As far as the departures of MI are concerned, apart from Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen & Tymal Millis have also been released.

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is slated to take place on December 23 in Kochi, with teams finalizing the details for the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. The BCCI had set a deadline of November 15 for all franchises to submit their list of retained and released players.

Mumbai Indians, however, had a forgettable outing in IPL 2022. Rohit Sharma’s side finished bottom of the points table - their worst performance in the history of the league when in the past they have won the trophy five times.

Chennai Super Kings retain MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming season

Will Ravindra Jadeja takeover captaincy reins for CSK in IPL 2023?

IPL heavyweights Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, has retained 9 players and released four players. CSK has retained the services of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dubey, Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mukesh Chaudhary, Dwayne Pretorius, and Deepak Chahar. Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Narayan Jagdeeshan, and Mitchell Santner have been released.

Prior to the start of IPL 2022, the CSK management had named all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as their new skipper, replacing MS Dhoni. However, under his leadership, Chennai had a horrible stint during the starting phase of the tournament and Jadeja himself stepped down from the captaincy post before suffering an injury and getting ruled out of the entire tournament.

Poll : 0 votes