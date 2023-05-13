IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match (Updated)

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a crucial win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their quest for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side defeated DC by 31 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

The Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first. Veteran seamer Ishant Sharma made the ball talk in the powerplay to dismiss Dhawan and Liam Livingstone in his spell.

Prabhsimran Singh carried the PBKS batting on a tricky surface and recorded a memorable ton. The opening batter scored 103 runs from 65 deliveries, while the second-highest scorer for the visitors came in the form of Sam Curran's 20 runs. The century propelled PBKS' score to 167/7 in the first innings.

The home side began the run chase on a bright note. The opening pair of David Warner and Phil Salt escaped the powerplay unscathed, adding 65 runs in the process. However, they were caught all end up after the PBKS spin trio took over the show in the middle overs.

DC collapsed from 69-0 to 88-6 in the blink of an eye, leaving an uphill task for their lower middle order. Aman Khan and Praveen Dubey played handy cameos, but it was far from enough as they could only muster 136/8 in 20 overs.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the current Orange Cap holder

David Warner scored a quickfire 54 runs off 27 deliveries to hand Delhi a formidable start in the run chase. The DC skipper now has 384 runs in 12 matches to hold the ninth spot in the Orange Cap list.

Faf du Plessis is the leading run-scorer of IPL 2023 so far with 576 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 157.80.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Rashid Khan is the Purple Cap holder with 23 wickets so far

Rashid Khan has 23 wickets to his name and is the current holder of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap. The Afghanistan spinner has a slender lead at the top with fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal occupying second spot with 21 wickets.

Arshdeep Singh ended wicketless in his four-over spell against DC. The left-arm seamer finished with figures of 0-32 and holds the eighth rank with 16 wickets from 12 matches at an economy of 9.84.

