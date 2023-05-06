Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a crucial seven wicket win tp remain alive in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first, while naming Kedar Jadhav in their playing XI. DC were without the services of Anrich Nortje, who had to leave the squad due to a family emergency.

The opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were at it again to start things off for RCB on a positive note. Kohli became the first batter to register 7000 runs in the IPL and went on to register a fifty as well. The duo put up 82 runs for the first wicket, setting up a solid platform.

Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for a golden duck, but Mahipal Lomror put in a spirited performance at No. 4 and scored 54 runs off 29 deliveries. RCB posted 181-4 in the first innings.

DC made a brisk start to the run chase, reaching the 50-run mark in just the fifth over. Phil Salt gave RCB no respite and scored 87 runs off 45 deliveries to help his side record a thumping win.

The David Warner-led side recorded their fourth win of the season after making easy work of the run chase. They chased down the target in just 16.4 overs to boost their net run rate.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis has crossed the 500-run mark for the season

Faf du Plessis crossed the 500-run mark for the season after scoring 45 runs off 32 deliveries before being dismissed by Mitchell Marsh. The RCB skipper has 511 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 157. He gained a sizeable lead at the top of the run charts over Devon Conway.

Virat Kohli notched the sixth fifty of his IPL 2023 campaign. The ace batter scored 55 runs off 46 deliveries. He now has 419 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 135 to be placed fourth in the Orange Cap list.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Tushar Deshpande is the leading wicket taker of IPL 2023 with 19 scalps

Mohammed Siraj endured a forgettable spell after bowling just two overs and conceding 28 runs off it. The former Orange Cap holder of the season is now placed seventh with 15 wickets at an economy of 7.72.

Tushar Deshpande has a one-wicket lead at the top of the wickets chart. The right-arm pacer has 19 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 10.33.

