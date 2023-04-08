IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap Standings after Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match (Updated) 

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

MS Dhoni won the toss for CSK and opted to bowl first while naming four changes to the playing XI. MI were also without their ace speedster Jofra Archer due to injury.

performer of the second innings



@ajinkyarahane88 came out all guns blazing with the bat tonight in Mumbai and he becomes our performer of the second innings of the #MIvCSK clash in the #TATAIPL

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan guided MI to a rapid start in the powerplay. However, everything went haywire for the hosts once the spinners came into the attack. Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner bowled tight spells to disintegrate the MI batting unit.

Small contributions from batters and a cameo by Hrithik Shokeen took MI to a respectable total of 157/8 in their 20 overs.

CSK also received an early blow after Devon Conway departed for a duck. However, the rest of the run chase was as comfortable as it gets. Ajinkya Rahane laid out the platform by an explosive innings while Ruturaj Gaikwad played the anchor role and stood tall till the end.

The visitors wrapped up the chase with 11 balls to spare and secured their second consecutive win.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten knock against MI helps him retrieve the Orange Cap

Ruturaj Gaikwad reclaimed the Orange Cap, which was in the possession of David Warner for a short while. The opening batter scored an unbeaten, patient knock of 40 off 36 deliveries, to stretch his run tally to 189 runs after three matches, gaining a 31-run lead in the process.

MI's leading run scorer Tilak Varma scored 22 off 18 deliveries, taking his season run tally to 106 runs after two matches. He kickstarted his season with a splendid unbeaten 84 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the Purple Cap with eight wickets

Tushar Deshpande got the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Tim David to end with figures of 2/31 in three overs. He now has five wickets, helping him get to the 10th spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap list.

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed the Purple Cap following the afternoon clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He has eight wickets so far, and is tied with Mark Wood at the top, separated by economy rate.

