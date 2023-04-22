IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match (Updated) 

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) played out an enthralling encounter in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 22. The visitors ended up winning the contest by 13 runs to secure two crucial points.

PBKS, still without their regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan, got off to a jittery start after losing Matthew Short cheaply. The visitors recovered well but were still in a shaky state at the halfway mark.

Sam Curran, the stand-in skipper, led from the front with a brisk fifty. PBKS accelerated to a great extent, taking on Arjun Tendulkar and Cameron Green for heaps of runs. A stunning cameo by Jitesh Sharma propelled PBKS to a mammoth score of 214/8 in the first innings.

MI lost Ishan Kishan early in the run chase, but that did not deter the hosts as they went about with full aggression. Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green shared an important partnership for the second wicket. While the skipper perished just short of a fifty, Green notched his second consecutive half-century.

Suryakumar Yadav took over the proceedings following the skipper's dismissal and was at his dangerous best, recording his fastest IPL fifty. MI remained in the hunt until the final over, but a sensational final over by Arshdeep Singh squandered the home side's hope for a fourth consecutive win.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the leading run-scorer of IPL 2023 so far

Faf du Plessis is the leading run-scorer as IPL 2023 approaches the halfway mark. The RCB skipper has 343 runs in six matches.

Shikhar Dhawan, once the Orange Cap holder early on in the tournament, was absent for the third straight match. The left-handed opener has 233 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 146.54.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Arshdeep Singh has 13 wickets in seven matches

Arshdeep Singh took his wicket tally to double digits with a special spell against Mumbai. The left-arm seamer picked up the wicket of Ishan Kishan in his first over. He then went on to take the vital wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in his penultimate over, before castling Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera in the final over to seal the contest.

He finished with figures of 4/29 to become the new holder of the Purple Cap with 13 wickets in seven matches, overtaking Mohammed Siraj in the process.

Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI in a high-scoring encounter. He bowled three overs, conceding only 15 runs while picking up the two crucial wickets of Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone.

Poll : 0 votes