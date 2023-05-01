IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match (Updated) 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a six-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a thrilling run chase at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

RR won the toss in the 1000th IPL game and decided to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the aggressor up front after Jos Buttler struggled upfront, taking eight balls to get off the mark.

MI struck at regular intervals to dismiss the likes of Sanju Samson and Buttler, but could not get the better of Jaiswal. The young opener registered his maiden IPL century and his splendid knock helped RR put on a mammoth score of 212/7 in 20 overs.

The home side lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma early in the run chase in a controversial manner, while Ishan Kishan played a scratchy knock. Cameron Green looked promising during his stay at the crease but lost his wicket at a crucial juncture of the run chase.

Suryakumar Yadav scored his second fifty of the campaign to keep MI in the hunt. While he could not finish the job, the duo of Tilak Varma and Tim David took the run chase forward in the death overs.

RR could not cope with the Australian all-rounder's big-hitting skills in the final over as he struck three consecutive sixes to seal the contest for MI in the 20th over. He remained unbeaten on 45 off just 14 deliveries as a 200-run plus target was breached for the first time in history at the Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Yashasvi Jaiswal holds a narrow lead at the top of the run charts

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the new holder of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap with his sublime hundred. The opening batter scored 124 runs off just 62 deliveries, comprising 16 fours and eight sixes. He managed to overtake Faf du Plessis and now has 426 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 159.70 in IPL 2023.

Jos Buttler had an uneventful outing, scoring 18 runs off 19 deliveries at a strike rate of 94.74. The English international has 289 runs in nine matches and is ranked in 10th place.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Tushar Deshpande is the holder of the Purple Cap

Tushar Deshpande is the current holder of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap after his spell against PBKS in the afternoon encounter. The right-arm pacer has 17 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 11.07.

Piyush Chawla bowled a decent spell and was responsible for the wickets of Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. The veteran spinner ended up with figures of 2/34 in the high-scoring encounter. He now has 13 wickets to be ranked in sixth spot in the wickets chart.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the RR bowlers with a tight spell of 2/27 during the second innings. The off-spinner took the crucial wickets of Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green to take his wicket tally to 13 for the season. He is placed fifth with an economy rate of 7.22.

