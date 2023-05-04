IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match (Updated) 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a comeback to secure a win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 4.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bat first. The team's opening woes continued after both openers departed cheaply, tottering at 35/3 in the sixth over.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh shared a crucial partnership for the fourth wicket. Singh played through the innings, while Russell played a handy cameo to steer the two-time winners to 171/9 in the first innings. Marco Jansen was the pick of the SRH bowlers, while Kartik Tyagi made a forgettable return to action after an expensive short spell.

SRH were proactive in the powerplay during the run chase but proceeded to lose three wickets while scoring 53 runs. They found themselves in a tricky spot after Harry Brook was dismissed for a four-ball duck, leaving SRH at 54/4 in the seventh over.

Skipper Aiden Markram played the anchor role while Heinrich Klaasen made the most of his rich vein of form. SRH, however, botched the run chase in an unbelievable fashion and went on to lose the contest by five runs. They now occupy the ninth spot with six points, languishing over bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) on the basis of net run rate.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the current holder of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Rinku Singh played a valuable hand in the first innings and was the top scorer in the first innings. The left-handed batter scored 46 runs off 35 deliveries to take his season tally to 316 runs, which keeps him in the seventh spot in the Orange Cap rankings.

Venkatesh Iyer's poor string of scores since his maiden IPL hundred continued. The all-rounder could only contribute seven runs off four deliveries against SRH, taking his season tally across the 300-run mark. He is now placed 10th in the highest run-scorers chart.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Shami is the holder of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap with 17 wickets

Varun Chakravarthy picked up the crucial wicket of Abdul Samad in the final over of his spell, defended nine runs off the final over, and maintained his spot among the top 10 wicket takes in the tournament so far. The mystery spinner has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 8.45 to occupy the eighth position in the wickets chart.

