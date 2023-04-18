IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match (Updated)

The 25th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) took place between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bowl first. MI scored 53 runs in the powerplay after a brisk start from Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Cameron Green registered his maiden IPL fifties to set the platform before cameos from Tilak Varma and Tim David propelled the score to 192/5.

Centurion from SRH's previous encounter, Harry Brook was dismissed early into the run chase. Mayank Agarwal tried to anchor the run chase, but MI chipped in with wickets at regular intervals.

SRH tried to keep themselves in the run chase with cameos from Washington Sundar and Heinrich Klaasen, but they ultimately fell short by 14 runs. MI registered their third win on the trot and have six points on the board.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Tilak Varma is maintaining his place among the top ten run getters in IPL 2023

Tilak Varma's bright start to the tournament continued as he scored a quickfire 37 runs off 17 deliveries and played according to the situation in the middle overs. The young left-handed batter now has 214 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 158.51 and holds the seventh spot in the Orange Cap list.

Faf du Plessis is still the leading run scorer in the tournament so far. The RCB skipper tops the run charts with 259 runs with a strike rate of 172.66.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the Purple Cap with 11 wickets

Piyush Chawla had a topsy-turvy spell against SRH. He was in command across the first three overs of his spell. The leg-spinner was then taken to the cleaners by Heinrich Klaasen, but managed to take his wicket off the final delivery of his spell to end with figures of 2/43.

The veteran bowler has seven wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.15. He now has seven wickets and is ranked ninth on the list.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the current Purple Cap holder with 11 wickets in five matches. The likes of Rashid Khan and Mark Wood also have 11 wickets to their name in the tournament so far.

