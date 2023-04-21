IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match (Updated)

The 28th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) took place between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20.

The contest was slightly delayed due to rain, but there was no reduction in overs. DC captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first. The home side put in their best bowling performance of the season to wreak havoc in the first innings.

Only three KKR batters recorded double figures, with the bulk of the runs being scored by the overseas duo of Jason Roy and Andre Russell. The visitors barely managed to play out the entire 20 overs and were bowled out for 127 courtesy of a spirited bowling display.

DC were in early trouble after losing Prithvi Shaw yet again. Skipper Warner anchored the run chase and kept the scoreboard ticking despite a lack of support from the other end. His sublime fifty, coupled with Manish Pandey and Axar Patel's cameo at the end, helped DC attain their first win of the season. KKR, on the other hand, have now lost three matches in a row.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

David Warner recorded the fourth fifty of his IPL 2023 campaign

Venkatesh Iyer, who recently held the Orange Cap following his century against the Mumbai Indians (MI), was dismissed for a two-ball duck, thereby leaving his run tally undisturbed at 234 runs, leaving him fifth in the highest run-scorers chart.

David Warner donned an aggressive approach at the top of the order. The veteran opener notched yet another fifty to take his run tally for the season to 285 runs in six matches. He overtook Kohli to claim second spot in the Orange Cap rankings.

Faf du Plessis is still the leading run-scorer of the tournament so far, with 343 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 166.50.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Siraj is the leading wicket taker of IPL 2023 so far

Mohammed Siraj is the Purple Cap holder after taking 12 wickets in six matches, with his best figures in RCB's win over PBKS in the afternoon encounter in Mohali.

Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers along with the rest of the spinners. The mystery spinner ended with figures of 2/16 off his four overs, including a maiden. He now has nine wickets in IPL 2023 so far, placing him seventh on the list.

