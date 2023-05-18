IPL 2023 qualification scenarios: How can RCB qualify for playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18. While Gujarat Titans (GT) have booked their place in the next round, Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad have been eliminated.

RCB are thus among the seven teams that are still in contention for a place in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Bangalore have two league matches in hand. After Thursday’s clash against Hyderabad, they will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last league game at home on Sunday, May 21.

Looking at the points table, RCB are currently in fifth position with 12 points from 12 matches. Their massive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last match has significantly boosted Bangalore’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



A must-win game at Siraj’s home ground, and we find out how prepared the boys are, on



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #SRHvRCB SRH v RCB Game Day PreviewA must-win game at Siraj’s home ground, and we find out how prepared the boys are, on @hombalefilms brings to you Game Day. SRH v RCB Game Day Preview A must-win game at Siraj’s home ground, and we find out how prepared the boys are, on @hombalefilms brings to you Game Day.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #SRHvRCB https://t.co/YFWUXiP0K4

Delhi Capitals’ 15-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday in Dharamsala could also end up working in RCB’s favor as Shikhar Dhawan and Co. can only reach a maximum of 14 points now.

RCB can qualify for playoffs by winning next two matches

If Bangalore win their remaining two games in IPL 2023, they have a strong chance of qualifying owing to their superior net run rate of +0.166. Among the other sides in contention, Mumbai Indians are the only other team who can finish with 16 points, but the five-time champions have a net run rate of -0.128.

If they lose on Thursday, Bangalore’s last league match against Gujarat Titans could be inconsequential depending on how the other results pan out.

Can RCB qualify with 14 points?

Yes, they can, but again a lot of permutations and combinations come into play. Assuming the last team to qualify needs 14 points, then Chennai Super Kings (LSG) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would have qualified since they are already on 15 points.

If RCB win one and lose one of their remaining matches, they will finish on 14 points. Since PBKS and RR will be facing each other in their last league encounter, one of the teams will finish on 14 points. KKR can also end with 14 points if they beat LSG in their last league match.

Significantly, Mumbai Indians are already on 14 points, so Bangalore will need them to lose their last IPL 2023 league clash against SRH. Assuming RCB, KKR, MI, RR/PBKS all finish on 14 points, Bangalore will need to ensure they have the better net run rate among all teams to finish in the top four and qualify for the playoffs.

In the worst-case scenario of Bangalore losing both their remaining matches, they will stay on 12 points and will be knocked out.

Poll : 0 votes