IPL 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson join KKR from GT through trade

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have successfully traded in Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson from defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

Gurbaz was named as a replacement for Jason Roy last year, as the latter opted out of the IPL 2022 season due to bio-bubble fatigue. But the Afghan youngster is yet to make his IPL debut and will hope to get a decent number of chances at KKR.

Lockie Ferguson, on the other hand, returns to KKR, for whom he played a crucial role in their run to the IPL 2021 final. In just eight games that season, Ferguson picked up 13 wickets and understandably was picked up for a whopping INR 10 crore by GT the following year.

Having picked up 12 wickets in 13 games for the IPL 2022 champions, quite a few eyebrows have been raised as the Titans have decided to let one of their main bowlers go back to his old franchise.

KKR have probably sorted their major issues with signing of Gurbaz and Ferguson

A disappointing seventh-place finish was not something that the Knight Riders would have hoped for in the new era under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. There were two major issues for the team - one was their opening, and other was their fast bowling.

But with Gurbaz's arrival, that issue seems to have been addressed as he is capable of providing explosive starts at the top of the order. He could prove to be a real upgrade over the likes of Aaron Finch and Ajinkya Rahane.

Ferguson will also provide some much-needed experience in the pace bowling department as with the Ashes and the ODI World Cup next year, Pat Cummins may not even play in the IPL. The Kiwi speedster has played for the team already and might not take long to get into the groove.

