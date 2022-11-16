IPL 2023 retention: "Ben Stokes does not set in this team" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' search for an all-rounder

Aakash Chopra believes Ben Stokes will not be a suitable pick for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) even though the franchise will be on the lookout for a seam-bowling all-rounder.

The Kings released last season's skipper Mayank Agarwal and all-rounder Odean Smith among the nine players they let go ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. They will have a decent remaining purse of ₹32.2 crore for the mini-auction, which will be held in Kochi on December 23.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Punjab Kings might prefer to pick either Cameron Green or Sam Curran as an all-rounder and not Stokes. He reasoned:

"Punjab are never short of money. They will search for someone in place of Odean Smith. They have 32 crore rupees as well. So Cameron Green and Sam Curran. Ben Stokes does not set in this team. He cannot bat down the order."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter highlighted that the Punjab Kings possess a formidable top order. He elaborated:

"When I see their batting, I feel the top order is strong, there is no doubt about that, because there is Shikhar Dhawan as the new captain, Jonny Bairstow will open with him and after that Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma will come, but they do not have a batter after that."

PBKS have Shahrukh Khan, who they had bought for ₹9 crore at the IPL 2022 auction and seam-bowling all-rounders in Rishi Dhawan and Raj Angad Bawa.

"They get stuck in the combination every time" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' problem

Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a few explosive knocks for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Chopra pointed out that Bhanuka Rajapaksa's inclusion in PBKS' playing XI will compromise their balance. He explained:

"Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be there but if Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone play, Nathan Ellis cannot play with Kagiso Rabada. They get stuck in the combination every time. Punjab's problems have always been about the combination."

The renowned commentator feels the Punjab Kings will also need another spinner to complement Rahul Chahar, saying:

"They have Arshdeep, Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis in fast bowling but all three cannot play together. This team does not have a good spinner other than Rahul Chahar. They had a combination of six proper batters and five proper bowlers last year as well. The six and five combination does not work."

PBKS have another spinner in their squad in the form of Harpreet Brar, who can also wield the willow. However, with the massive purse at their disposal, they will certainly look to acquire a premier overseas all-rounder to lend balance to their side.

