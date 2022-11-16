IPL 2023 retention: "Price tag doesn't help when you've had a bad season" - Manjrekar on why Mayank Agarwal being a 'nice guy' hasn't worked

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes one of the main reasons for Punjab Kings (PBKS) releasing their captain, Mayank Agarwal, was his hefty price tag. The opener was named the captain of the side last season and was retained for a whopping INR 12 crore.

However, he could only score 196 runs in 13 games at a poor average of 16.33. This was in contrast with his excellent performances as an opener when KL Rahul was at the helm.

Speaking to Star Sports, Manjrekar reckoned that the franchise must have felt that the 12 crores could be utilized in a better way in the IPL 2023 auction. He said:

“See, it’s a very interesting case with Mayank Agarwal, for one, the price tag doesn’t help when you’ve had a bad season. There’s a temptation to release that player and use that money to maybe rebuy or you know, look at another option. But the thing about Mayank Agarwal? Too much of a nice guy, and this game is not for nice guys. I mean he had a phenomenal couple of seasons at the top of the order with KL Rahul."

Sanjay Manjrekar on Mayank Agarwal sacrificing his opening position

Manjrekar also opined that Mayank Agarwal sacrificing his opening position for Jonny Bairstow was a disastrous decision for him personally. Although this meant that PBKS could open with Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan and also play Bhanuka Rajapaksa at No.3, Agarwal couldn't even fire in the middle order.

Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ @doddaganesha Mayank had four really good seasons for Punjab. One bad season and he is been released. That’s not how you build teams. This is where MI and CSK are a class apart. The kind of rapport the two most successful franchisees build with their players, is commendable #IPLRetentions Mayank had four really good seasons for Punjab. One bad season and he is been released. That’s not how you build teams. This is where MI and CSK are a class apart. The kind of rapport the two most successful franchisees build with their players, is commendable #IPLRetentions

On this, Manjrekar asserted:

"The worst thing that could have happened to him was that he sacrificed his opening position where he was phenomenal, and went down the order. Which meant that batting became more difficult and the runs didn’t come, the pressure built up. So, I feel sorry for him, but he’ll be a very very attractive proposition for teams looking for an opener, because this is the guy who’ll get you big scores and at a strike rate of 150, 160 and good against both spin and pace.”

Which team will end up with the services of the former PBKS captain? Let us know in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes