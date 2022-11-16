IPL 2023 retention: "They shouldn't run after Mayank Agarwal at all" - Aakash Chopra says Rajasthan Royals' problem has been their lower-middle order

Aakash Chopra believes the Rajasthan Royals (RR) should not look to get Mayank Agarwal at the IPL 2023 auction as they don't need a top-order batter.

The Royals released nine players as part of their retention process. They have a remaining purse of ₹13.2 crore heading into the auction in Kochi on December 23.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Mayank and Manish Pandey should not be in the Rajasthan Royals' scheme of things at the auction. He reasoned:

"This team's problem has been the lower-middle order, who will do the finishing. There is no place for a top-order batter. They shouldn't run after Mayank Agarwal at all, Devdutt Padikkal is not getting a spot. They shouldn't go towards Manish Pandey as well."

The former Indian opener feels Sanju Samson's side could target Heinrich Klaasen at the auction. He explained:

"This team has had problems with the balance. If there have been problems in the batting, it has been in the lower-middle order. Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen - Klaasen could be that guy who bats in the lower order and plays a few big shots. Shimron Hetmyer is a part of this team for sure."

The Royals could field a top six of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, and Riyan Parag based on their current squad. However, they would want to have more options in the middle order, an area that proved to be their Achilles heel in IPL 2022.

"It looks like a decent team in both batting and bowling" - Aakash Chopra on the Rajasthan Royals

Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult are expected to lead the Rajasthan Royals' seam attack. [P/C: Twitter]

Chopra believes the Rajasthan Royals have a well-rounded unit. He elaborated:

"In the fast bowling you have Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Obey McCoy - it's not a bad team actually. Their bowling is decent, they have two spinners - Chahal and Ashwin. So overall it looks like a decent team in both batting and bowling, but I would still say that Riyan Parag is left alone in the lower-middle order.

However, the reputed commentator pointed out a couple of areas where the Jaipur-based franchise will need to strengthen. He stated:

"They will have to find an overseas lower middle-order batter, they won't find a good Indian one. If they pick an overseas one, they will also have to get in another Indian fast bowler because, otherwise, the bowling will become weak."

Chopra explained that the Rajasthan Royals will not be able to field Obey McCoy and Trent Boult together in the playing XI if they opt to play another overseas middle-order batter, considering Buttler and Hetmyer are almost certain picks.

