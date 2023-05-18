IPL 2023 weather update: Hyderabad weather report on May 18 for today's SRH vs RCB clash

An uninterrupted game beckons fans when the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

It's a crucial game for the Royal Challengers as a win today will still keep them in the hunt for a playoff berth. SRH, on the other hand, are stranded in 10th position and will hope to salvage some pride in the last two games.

RCB will be brimming with confidence after a thumping win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR). They bowled out Sanju Samson and Co. for mere 59 runs to secure a massive 112-run victory. Bangalore will hope to continue the good work to secure the two crucial points on offer.

SRH, on the other hand, lost to the Gujarat Titans in their last outing, which ended their hope of making it to the playoffs. The SunRisers have struggled for consistency, which has been a big reason behind their dismal campaign. However, the home side will look to put up a better performance and spoil Bangalore's campaign.

Hyderabad weather - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium weather report on May 18 - No rain predicted

Full 40 overs of action is on the cards when the SRH host the RCB at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. There is no chance of precipitation during the game with no cloud cover, as per accuweather.com.

Meanwhile, the temperature will hover between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad. The humidity will be on the lower side and hence it will be a pleasant experience for the players.

SRH vs RCB Squads

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, and Vivrant Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, and Himanshu Sharma.

