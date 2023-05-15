IPL 2023 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report on May 15 for today's GT vs SRH clash

A full 40-over contest beckons when the Gujarat Titans (GT) host the SunRisers Hyderabad in the 62nd game of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 15.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of defeats and will be desperate for the two points up for grabs.

A win today will all but seal GT's playoff berth. Meanwhile, SRH, who are placed ninth in the points table, will have to win all three of their remaining games to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top four.

The defending champions suffered a shocking defeat in their last game against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Chasing 219 for victory, GT could only muster 191 runs, falling short by 27 runs. Rashid Khan played a blinder, scoring an unbeaten 79 off just 32 balls, but it wasn't enough to take the team home.

SRH, on the other hand, dominated the majority of their contest against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), but a brisk cameo from Nicholas Pooran shattered their hopes. The SunRisers failed to defend 182 runs, losing the match by seven wickets.

Ahmedabad weather - Narendra Modi Stadium weather report on May 15 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when GT host SRH at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all throughout the game. There will be no significant cloud cover during the contest.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 32 to 39 degrees Celsius, with the humidity ranging in the 50s.

GT vs SRH Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, and Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Nitish Reddy, and Umran Malik.

