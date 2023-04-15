IPL 2023 weather update: Bengaluru weather report on April 15 for today's RCB vs DC clash

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 15.

Both teams have had a dismal run in the tournament so far. RCB have won one out of their three matches and are languishing eighth in the IPL 2023 points table. DC, on the other hand, are still winless this season and are rock-bottom in the standings.

With four defeats in as many games, the Capitals now have to ideally win all of their remaining fixtures to give themselves the best chance of making it to the playoffs. An away match at this point will likely increase Delhi's headache, given that they need to think of new strategies and team combinations.

DC have plenty of problems but will have to keep all that aside and come out all guns blazing as a unit in search of their maiden win in IPL 2023.

RCB, meanwhile, have batted well in two of their matches. However, it is their bowling that has troubled them, a problem that has hurt them over the years. However, they will be bolstered by the return of star Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Bangalore will have to start winning if they don't want to play catchup for the remainder of the season.

Bengaluru weather - Chinnaswamy Stadium weather report on April 15 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action beckons fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium when RCB play DC. The city has seen no rain over the last two weeks and is expected to remain the same on Friday, according to the weather forecast. Cloud cover is expected to be around 30 percent.

Meanwhile, the temperature will also be on the higher side, hovering around 32-34 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature. Humidity is expected to be around 20 percent.

