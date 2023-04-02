IPL 2023 weather update: Bengaluru weather report on April 2 for RCB vs MI match

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

Five-time champions Mumbai finished last in IPL 2022, managing only four wins out of 14 games. They struggled throughout the competition, failing to get the right team combinations.

MI were dealt a massive blow ahead of this season, with ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the entire competition. However, with the return of Jofra Archer and the presence of Cameron Green and Tim David in the middle order, Mumbai will hope to start their campaign with a win.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, who had a sub-par campaign in IPL 2022, will also look to begin the tournament with a bang.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, crashed out of the IPL 2022 playoffs after losing to the Rajasthan Royals. Bangalore will look to start the tournament on a winning note as they continue to hunt for their maiden IPL trophy.

RCB have been pretty consistent over the last three seasons, making it to the playoffs every time. Virat Kohli's return to form in international cricket will be a big boost for the side, while the think tank will hope Dinesh Karthik replicates his heroics from last season as a finisher.

Bowling remains one of the concerns for the RCB, and playing six out of their first eight games at the batting-friendly M Chinnaswamy Stadium will largely determine their fortunes this season.

Bengaluru weather - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium weather report for April 2 - No rain predicted

The city has not witnessed any precipitation in the last few weeks and it is likely to remain the same. There is no rain in the forecast during the fifth IPL 2023 clash between RCB and MI.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature will hover between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius. However, it will be pleasant throughout the game and the real feel will be a degree or two lower than the original temperature.

