IPL 2023 weather update: Hyderabad weather report on April 2 for SRH vs RR match

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

Hyderabad finished eighth last year with six wins and eight defeats. They mainly struggled due to a lack of match-winners. However, SRH added plenty of quality players at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December and boast one of the best squads on paper.

All eyes will be on England's Harry Brook, who was roped in for ₹13.25 crore. He comes in with a good reputation and SRH will largely depend on him to do the bulk of the scoring. Hyderabad, meanwhile, will miss their skipper Aiden Markram and will be led by senior fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, finished runners-up last season, losing to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final. Jos Buttler enjoyed a superb season with the bat in the IPL 2022, scoring 800-plus runs, including four centuries. The English wicketkeeper-batter will hope to continue his form this season.

They have further strengthened their squad by roping in Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, and Joe Root. Sanju Samson and Co. have a strong squad at their disposal and are considered one of the frontrunners to win the trophy this year.

Hyderabad weather - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium weather report for April 2 - No rain predicted

There is no chance of precipitation in the forecast when SRH host the Royals in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2. Hence, there will be no rain delays and fans can expect a full 40 overs of action.

Temperatures will hover between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius. It will be hot and humid throughout the game and players will have to drink a lot of water to keep themselves hydrated.

Poll : 0 votes