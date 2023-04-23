IPL 2023 weather update: Bengaluru weather report on April 23 for today's RCB vs RR clash

Fans can expect rain delays when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 23.

A couple of points separate the two teams, who find themselves in different halves of the points table. RCB are stranded in the sixth spot with three wins and as many defeats from six matches. RR, on the other hand, are happily placed at the top of the standings with four wins from six games.

RCB secured a much-needed win in the last game, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 24 runs away from home. Bangalore's top order has been performing well consistently, but it is their middle order that has troubled them.

However, RCB's main problem lies in their bowling, which has dented their hopes again and again. Harshal Patel is miles away from his very best, dishing out easy full tosses in death overs.

RCB will look to extend their winning run and move up the IPL 2023 points table to keep themselves in the fray for a top-four finish.

RR, on the other hand, suffered a shocking defeat in the last game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They stumbled in a run chase of 155 runs, falling short by 10.

However, they have played inspiring cricket so far in the competition and will back themselves to return to winning ways to strengthen their place at the top of the points table.

Bengaluru weather - Chinnaswamy Stadium weather report on April 23 - Rain predicted

Significant rain breaks are expected during the afternoon game between RCB and RR on Sunday. According to accuweather.com, there is a 50 percent precipitation chance at the start of the game. However, it will come down to 15 percent as the match progresses.

Temperatures will hover between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be a degree or two less than the original temperature. Humidity is expected in the 30s.

