IPL 2023 weather update: Chennai weather report on April 21 for today's CSK vs SRH clash

Hot and humid weather conditions await players when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 21.

CSK are third in the IPL 2023 points table behind Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with three wins from five games. SRH, on the other hand, are ninth in the standings with only two wins from five games.

Chennai are coming into the contest on the back of a win against arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Devon Conway and Shivam Dube's half-centuries and a cameo from Ajinkya Rahane propelled CSK to 226/6. In response, despite Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell going berserk, the Super Kings bowlers kept their nerves eke out a win.

CSK will be high on confidence and will back themselves to overcome SRH, who lost their last game against Mumbai Indians (MI).

The SunRisers have a terrible record at Chepauk and are yet to win at the venue. However, with the in-form Mayank Markande, Washington Sundar, and Adil Rashid in their ranks, SRH have the firepower in their bowling to flip the script tonight.

The Hyderabad batters have also done well in patches and will hope to come out as a unit to secure their third win of the season and put their campaign back on track.

Chennai weather - MA Chidambaram Stadium weather report on April 21 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted contest is on the cards when Chennai face Hyderabad at Chepauk on Friday. According to accuweather.com, there is no precipitation in the forecast during the game, while the cloud cover is expected to be around 10 percent.

The temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel is expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be in the 80s. Players will have to consume adequate liquids to keep themselves hydrated.

