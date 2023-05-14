IPL 2023 weather update: Chennai weather report on May 14 for today's CSK vs KKR clash

A full 40-over contest beckons when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns in IPL 2023 so far. While CSK are second in the standings with 15 points from 12 games, KKR are eighth with five wins from 12 matches. A defeat today will all but end Kolkata's hope of making it to the playoffs.

The Knight Riders suffered a thumping defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game. KKR's bowling was taken apart by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson as RR chased down 150 runs in just 13.1 overs. Kolkata will have to put the disappointment behind them and come out all guns blazing against CSK.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, are coming into the contest on the back of a win against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The CSK bowlers did well to defend 167 runs, restricting the Capitals to 140. A win here will confirm a top-four finish for Chennai.

Chennai weather - MA Chidambaram Stadium weather report on May 14 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when CSK host KKR in Chennai on Sunday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all throughout the game, although the cloud cover will be 100 percent.

The temperature, meanwhile, is expected to hover around 32-36 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be around 43 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected in the 70s.

CSK vs KKR Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, and Nishant Sindhu.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, and Aarya Desai.

