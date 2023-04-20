IPL 2023 weather update: Delhi weather report on April 20 for today's DC vs KKR clash

Fans can expect an uninterrupted match when Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20.

DC are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table, having lost all five of their games so far. KKR, on the other hand, have had mixed fortunes, winning two out of their five encounters.

The Capitals came close to winning a couple of games but failed to seize the clutch moments. Their latest defeat came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) away from home. Chasing 175 runs, DC could only muster 151, thereby losing the match by 23 runs.

DC have failed to play as a unit, which has taken a massive toll on their performances. While skipper David Warner has scored runs, they have not come at a great pace. The likes of Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw, and Sarfaraz Khan have struggled for runs, with their bowling unit also being mostly ordinary.

Delhi, however, will look to put all their defeats in the past and come out fresh in search of their maiden victory of the season.

KKR, on the other hand, have played good cricket in patches but have lacked consistency. Top-order batting has been a concern for them, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Narayan Jagadeeshan failing to step up.

Andre Russell's dismal form with the bat will also keep the think tank on its toes as KKR look to return to winning ways.

Delhi weather - Arun Jaitley Stadium weather report on April 20 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is anticipated when DC and KKR lock horns in Delhi on Thursday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. Cloud cover is expected to be around 25 percent.

Temperatures will hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity will be on the lesser side and the real feel will be a degree or two less than the original temperature.

