IPL 2023 weather update: Delhi weather report on April 29 for today's DC vs SRH clash

A full 40 overs of action will be on the cards when the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the second time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

Both teams have had similar fates so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning two out of their seven matches. While DC are stranded in the last spot in the IPL 2023 points table, SRH are just one place above their opponents.

After losing five games in a row, the Capitals found their way back into the competition, winning two consecutive matches. They defeated Hyderabad by seven runs in a low-scoring thriller in their last game.

Healthy contributions from Manish Pandey and Axar Patel in the middle order propelled DC to 144/9 in their 20 overs. In response, Axar and Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets apiece to restrict SRH to 137/6 despite valiant efforts from Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Delhi will look to continue their winning run in the reverse fixture, while SunRisers will hope to turn the tables to keep themselves in the fray for a top-four finish.

Delhi weather - Arun Jaitley Stadium weather report on April 29 - No rain predicted

There will be no rain breaks when Delhi square off against SRH at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. Cloud cover will be around 32 percent.

Temperatures will hover between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be a degree or two less than the original temperature, with the humidity expected to be in the 40s.

DC vs SRH Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, and Rilee Rossouw.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, and Vivrant Sharma.

