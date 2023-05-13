IPL 2023 weather update: Delhi weather report on May 13 for today's DC vs PBKS clash

A full 40-over contest beckons fans when the Delhi Capitals (DC) host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 59th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

While DC are virtually out of the IPL 2023 playoff race, Punjab still have a chance of finishing in the top four. If PBKS manage to win all three of their remaining games and other results also go in their favor, PBKS can still make it to the playoffs.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of defeats and will have to fire on all cylinders to take home the two points.

DC's batting faltered once again as they fail to chase down 168 runs set by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Head coach Ricky Ponting accepted that Indian batters have failed to step up to the task, which has been a major cause of their miseries this year.

PBKS, meanwhile, have had a start-stop campaign in this year's cash-rich league. They lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last outing after failing to defend 179 runs. Punjab will want their overseas cricketers to fire as they look to keep their hope alive in the competition.

Delhi weather - Arun Jaitley Stadium weather report on May 13 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when DC square off against the Mohali-based franchise at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all throughout the game, while the cloud cover will be in the 20s.

The temperature, meanwhile, is expected to hover around 32-38 degrees Celsius. However, much to the relief of fans, the humidity will be on the lesser side, given the city has witnessed scattered rains in the past few weeks.

DC vs PBKS Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, and Abishek Porel.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, and Shivam Singh.

