IPL 2023 weather update: Delhi weather report on May 6 for today's DC vs RCB clash

An uninterrupted contest beckons fans when the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

DC have had a terrible run in IPL 2023, languishing at the bottom of the points table with only three wins out of nine matches. However, they have won three out of their last four matches, which will give them some confidence heading into the contest.

The Capitals did an excellent job of defending 130 runs against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last outing, eking out a five-run victory. Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma were brilliant, picking up two wickets apiece, while Kuldeep Yadav's economical spell sealed the deal for DC.

RCB, on the other hand, have peaked at the right time as the tournament approaches its business end. They prevailed over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a low-scoring thriller, beating the home side by 18 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma did an excellent job as RCB bowled out LSG for 108 runs.

Both teams will look to continue their winning run in the competition and keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Delhi weather - Arun Jaitley Stadium weather report on May 6 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is expected when DC host the Royal Challengers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation in the forecast during the entire duration of the game.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling with a degree or two less, given that humidity is expected to be in the 40s.

DC vs RCB Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, and Abishek Porel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, and Himanshu Sharma.

