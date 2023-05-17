IPL 2023 weather update: Dharamsala weather report on May 17 for today's PBKS vs DC clash

An uninterrupted game beckons fans when the Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday, May 17. This will be the first game of the season at the venue.

While DC were the first team to crash out of IPL 2023, the Kings still have some hopes left of making it to the top four. PBKS are placed eighth in the standings with 12 points from as many games.

The Capitals have had a horrid campaign this year, losing eight out of their 12 matches. Right from Rishabh Pant getting ruled out, they have had plenty of problems to deal with. While their batting unit has failed to deliver, DC's bowlers have lacked consistency.

DC will look to salvage some pride in the last two matches and spoil the opponent's party. A lot of changes are expected, with the think tank likely to test some players ahead of the next season.

PBKS, on the other hand, have managed to keep themselves in the race for a top-four finish with crucial wins at the right time. They defeated DC in their last game and will look to repeat the same to keep their campaign going. A defeat here will end Punjab's IPL 2023 season.

Dharamsala weather - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium weather report on May 17 - No rain predicted

While there is heavy rain predicted in the lead-up to the game, there is no chance of precipitation during the game, according to accuweather.com. Although, we might witness a delayed start, a full 40-overs of action is on the cards.

The temperature will be on the lower side, ranging between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be a degree or two less than the original temperature. The humidity is expected to range in the 30s.

PBKS vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, and Vicky Ostwal.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, and Shivam Singh.

