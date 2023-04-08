IPL 2023 weather update: Guwahati weather report on April 8 for RR vs DC match

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 11th match of IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

This will be RR's second home game in Guwahati. They started their campaign with a 72-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) before losing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five runs in a close contest.

Punjab openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh provided PBKS with a brilliant start as they posted 197/4 in 20 overs.

In response, the Royals came close to winning the game thanks to contributions from Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. Impact Player Dhruv Jurel almost played the knock of his life, scoring an unbeaten 32 off 15 deliveries but couldn't get his side over the line.

RR had to re-organize their batting order due to Jos Buttler's finger injury, which he copped while taking a catch. Rajasthan's director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara confirmed that they are awaiting a medical report on Buttler's injury, which might rule him out of the game against Delhi.

DC, on the other hand, have lost both their games so far in IPL 2023. The Capitals' think tank will be concerned with their batters, who are yet to fire in the tournament. Delhi team director Sourav Ganguly indicated in the pre-match presser that vice-captain Axar Patel might bat higher in the order after his heroics in the last game.

Meanwhile, West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell might come into the playing XI in place of Mitchell Marsh, who has flown home for his wedding.

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a defeat and will be desperate to secure a win and put their campaign back on track.

Guwahati weather - Barsapara Cricket Stadium weather report on April 8 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action will be on the cards when RR host DC in Guwahati on Saturday. According to accuweather.com, there is no rain in the forecast and clear skies are expected.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius during the game. However, it will be hot and humid out in the middle, given that it's a day game.

