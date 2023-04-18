IPL 2023 weather update: Hyderabad weather report on April 18 for today's SRH vs MI clash

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Mumbai Indians in the 25th game of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.

After an awful start to their campaigns, both teams are slowly getting into the groove. Both sides have won their last two games and will head into today's fixture with momentum on their side.

MI defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last two games. In both instances, the five-time IPL champions claimed victory as the chasing side, which might propel them to do the same once again on Tuesday.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan showed glimpses of returning form with the bat, which will be the biggest positive for MI. Piyush Chawla, on the other hand, has been excellent on the bowling front. Although Jofra Archer's injury has been a cause of concern for them, the young pace attack did relatively well against KKR and will look to come up with improved performances against SRH.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, also defeated the Knight Riders in their last outing away from home. Harry Brook smashed a brilliant hundred to post a hefty total before tidy bowling efforts from Mayank Markande and Marco Jansen helped SRH seal the deal.

Both teams will be oozing with confidence and will look to keep their winning run going in a bid to climb up in the IPL 2023 points table and be in the reckoning for a top-four finish.

Hyderabad weather - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium weather report on April 18 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted match beckons fans when SRH square off against MI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. However, there will be a 30 percent cloud cover.

Meanwhile, the temperature will be on the higher side and will hover between 29 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is expected to be around 18 percent.

