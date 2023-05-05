IPL 2023 weather update: Jaipur weather report on May 5 for today's RR vs GT clash

No rain interruption is expected when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 48th IPL 2023 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday, May 5.

Only two points separate both teams in the IPL 2023 standings. While defending champions GT are atop the table with 12 points from nine matches, the Royals are placed fourth with 10 points.

Hardik Pandya and Co. are coming into the contest on the back of a defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Despite a half-century from their skipper and a brisk cameo from Rahul Tewatia, GT failed to chase down 131 runs, ultimately falling short by five.

Rajasthan have also lost their most recent fixture, going down against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Royals posted 212 runs, riding on a century from Yashasvi Jaiswal. But the bowlers failed to defend the total as MI chased down the target with three balls to spare.

Both teams will be desperate to return to winning ways and put their campaign back on track.

Jaipur weather - Sawai Mansingh Stadium weather report on May 5 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is on the cards when Rajasthan host the Titans in Jaipur on Friday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation throughout the game. Cloud cover is expected to be around 18 percent.

The temperature will hover between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling will be a degree less than the original temperature given that the humidity is expected to be in the 30s.

RR vs GT Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Abdul Basith, and Kunal Singh Rathore.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, and Urvil Patel.

