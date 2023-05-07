IPL 2023 weather update: Jaipur weather report on May 7 for today's RR vs SRH clash

A full 40-over game is expected when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 7.

The two teams are separated by only four points but there is a stark difference between how they are placed in the IPL 2023 points table. While Rajasthan find themselves in the fourth spot with 10 points, SRH are placed last with six points.

After a great start to their campaign, the Royals have lost momentum, winning only one of their last five games. Their latest defeat came against the Gujarat Titans (GT), who drubbed them by nine wickets.

SRH have also managed to win only one out of their last five fixtures. Their latest defeat came against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. Aiden Markram and Co. failed to chase down 172 runs, falling short by five runs.

With their back against the wall, Hyderabad need to win all their remaining games to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Jaipur weather - Sawai Mansingh Stadium weather report on May 7 - No rain predicted

Fans can expect an uninterrupted contest when RR host Hyderabad in Jaipur on Sunday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport in the forecast during the entire duration of the game.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 30-35 degrees Celsius. There will be no real humidity as well and will be an ideal condition for a game of cricket.

RR vs SRH Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, and Kunal Singh Rathore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, and Upendra Yadav.

