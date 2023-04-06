IPL 2023 weather update: Kolkata weather report on April 6 for KKR vs RCB match

An exciting clash awaits fans with no rain in the forecast when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. Kolkata went down against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a rain-marred contest in Mohali. Bangalore, on the other hand, produced an all-round performance to beat Mumbai Indians (MI) to get their campaign off to a winning start.

KKR have looked like one of the weakest teams in the competition with injuries to Shreyas Iyer and Lockie Ferguson further hampering their causes. Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has also opted out of IPL 2023, with KKR naming Jason Roy as his replacement. However, the England batter will not be available for the game.

With problems plaguing the two-time IPL champions, a win here would certainly be a big boost for the Nitish Rana-led side. KKR will want their star all-rounder Andre Russell to do the bulk of the job as they search for their maiden win in IPL 2023.

Bangalore, meanwhile, performed like a well-oiled machine to beat five-time champions MI on Sunday, April 2. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli shared a 148-run opening stand to chase down 172 runs with 22 balls to spare.

RCB will be riding high on confidence after their victory at the Wankhede Stadium and will look to secure their second away win in the competition.

Kolkata weather - Eden Gardens weather report on April 6 - No rain predicted

The weather in Kolkata has been exceptionally good over the last few days. While there has been scattered rain in the last week, there is no chance of precipitation on Thursday.

The temperature will also be on the lower side, ranging around 28-29 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be on the higher side, making it pleasant for players to give their 100 percent. However, dew is expected to play a significant role in Kolkata.

Poll : 0 votes