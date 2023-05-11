IPL 2023 weather update: Kolkata weather report on May 11 for today's KKR vs RR clash

An uninterrupted game beckons fans when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 56th match of IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, May 11.

Both teams have had similar campaigns so far in this year's IPL. RR are placed fifth in the standings with 10 points, courtesy of five wins and six defeats. KKR also have 10 points to their name but find themselves below Rajasthan due to having an inferior net run rate.

KKR have peaked at the right time, winning their last two games. Andre Russell and Rinku Singh played spectacular cameos to chase down 180 runs off the final ball of the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). A win today will put the Knight Riders in third place in the points table, pushing the Mumbai Indians (MI) to fourth spot.

RR, on the other hand, have lost the plot after a bright start to the campaign, losing five out of their last six games. They were unlucky to go down against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing. With five runs required off the last ball, SRH batter Abdul Samad holed out to Jos Buttler in the boundary, but pacer Sandeep Sharma overstepped. Samad struck a towering six off the free-hit ball to pile more agony on Sanju Samson and Co.

Kolkata weather - Eden Gardens weather update on May 11 - No rain predicted

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport when KKR host Rajasthan on Thursday. However, there is a chance of cyclone 'Mocah' hitting the shores of the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the South Andaman Sea, which can create a low-pressure area in and around Kolkata, resulting in moderate rain.

However, the city will continue to experience higher temperature levels till it rains. Temperatures are likely to hover between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius but the real feel with approximately three to four degrees more than the original temperature.

KKR vs RR Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, and Kunal Singh Rathore.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, and Aarya Desai.

