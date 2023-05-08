IPL 2023 weather update: Kolkata weather report on May 8 for today's KKR vs PBKS clash

An uninterrupted game beckons fans when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 53rd match of IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens on Monday, May 8.

Both teams languish at the bottom of the points table and a win today will certainly boost their chances of making it to the top four. While PBKS are placed seventh with 10 points, KKR are one spot below in eighth position with eight points.

KKR will look to draw confidence from their morale-boosting win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing. The bowlers did exceptionally well to defend 171 runs and win the game by five runs. Varun Chakravarthy stole the show, defending nine runs in the final over.

PBKS, on the other hand, are coming into the contest on the back of a defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Their bowlers failed to defend 214 runs at home, with MI's Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav running riot with the bat.

Punjab need to return to winning ways to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Kolkata weather - Eden Gardens weather report on May 8 - No rain predicted

The last game at Eden Gardens saw rain delay the start of the play. The city also witnessed scattered rains in the last couple of days. However, much to the delight of fans, there is no rain in the forecast when KKR host Punjab in Kolkata on Monday.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s.

KKR vs PBKS Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, and Aarya Desai.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, and Gurnoor Brar.

