IPL 2023 weather update: Mumbai weather report on April 16 for today's MI vs KKR clash

Fans can expect an uninterrupted contest when Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 16.

KKR have blown hot and cold so far in IPL 2023, winning and losing two apiece. Kolkata lost their opening game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), before beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in back-to-back matches.

Nitish Rana and Co. then lost their last game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and are currently fifth in the IPL 2023 standings. However, KKR have played some competitive cricket this season and will hope to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

MI, on the other hand, have only won one out of their three games and are stranded in ninth spot. The five-time IPL champions got off the mark by beating Delhi Capitals (DC) after starting their campaign with two consecutive losses.

Although Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan showed glimpses of returning to form against DC, the think tank will be worried about Suryakumar Yadav's sub-par displays this season. MI will also be concerned over the fitness of Jofra Archer, who has missed the last two games because of a flare-up of an elbow injury.

Mumbai weather - Wankhede Stadium weather report on April 16 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted match beckons fans when MI square off against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. However, there will be a 30 percent cloud cover.

Meanwhile, the temperature will hover between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 18 percent and the real feel will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature.

MI vs KKR Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Raghav Goyal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, and Aarya Desai.

