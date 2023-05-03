IPL 2023 weather update: Lucknow weather report on May 3 for today's LSG vs CSK clash

Fans can expect a couple of rain breaks when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 45th match of IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, May 3.

Both teams have had identical campaigns so far in the competition, winning five out of nine matches. While LSG are placed third in the IPL 2023 points table with a net run rate of +0.639, CSK find themselves one place below in the fourth spot.

The Super Kings have not tasted success in their last two matches, with their last defeat coming against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). They failed to defend 200 runs as Punjab cruised home on the final ball of the match.

LSG, on the other hand, went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high-intense low-scoring thriller. Playing at home, Lucknow fell 18 runs short while chasing 127 runs.

The Super Giants will be without their skipper KL Rahul, who suffered a hamstring injury while fielding against RCB. All-rounder Krunal Pandya will lead the side in his absence.

Both sides are coming into the contest on the back of a defeat and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Lucknow weather - Ekana Cricket Stadium weather report on May 3 - Rain predicted

There will be a few rain breaks when the Super Giants host Chennai in Lucknow on Wednesday. According to accuweather.com, there is a five percent of precipitation at the start of the game, but it increases to 50 percent as the game progresses. Cloud cover will be around 88 percent throughout the game.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 28 degrees Celsius, and the humidity is expected to be in the 60s.

LSG vs CSK Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Karan Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, and Nishant Sindhu.

