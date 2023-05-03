IPL 2023 weather update: Mohali weather report on May 3 for today's PBKS vs MI clash

No rain interruption is expected when the Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday, May 3.

Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the points table and will look to win this game and climb up the IPL 2023 standings. PBKS are placed sixth with five wins out of nine matches. MI, on the other hand, find themselves in the eighth spot with four wins and as many defeats.

Mumbai will be brimming with confidence after a thrilling win in their last game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). They chased down 213 runs with three balls to spare, riding on cameos from Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David. Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to continue their winning run and keep themselves in the fray for a top-four finish.

PBKS also stunned the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing, chasing down 201 runs in a last-ball thriller. An all-round batting effort, coupled with Sikandar Raza's sublime finish, helped the Kings cross the line with four wickets in hand.

Mohali weather - Punjab Cricket Association weather report on May 3 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game beckons fans when PBKS host Mumbai in Mohali on Wednesday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation during the game. However, the cloud cover is expected to be around 30 percent.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will vary between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius, with the humidity level expected to be in the 50s.

PBKS vs MI Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Raghav Goyal.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, and Gurnoor Brar.

