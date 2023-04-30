IPL 2023 weather update: Mumbai weather report on April 30 for today's MI vs RR clash

An uninterrupted contest awaits fans when the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 42nd match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

Both teams have had contrasting runs in the competition so far. The Royals are placed second in the IPL 2023 points table, with five wins from eight matches. MI, on the other hand, have three wins out of seven games and are placed ninth in the standings.

Mumbai are coming into this contest on the back of a defeat against the Gujarat Titans. The five-time IPL champion failed to chase down 207 runs despite a valiant effort from Nehal Wadhera.

Mumbai will hope to turn things around against Rajasthan and put their campaign back on track.

RR, on the other hand, secured a thumping win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing. An all-round batting effort propeled the Royals to 202 in 20 overs. Then, Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball to restrict CSK to 170 runs, winning the game by 32 runs.

The Royals will be aiming for nothing less than a victory on Sunday, which will once again take them to the top of the points table.

Mumbai weather - Wankhede Stadium weather report on April 30 - No rain predicted

There will be no rain breaks when Mumbai square off against RR at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. Cloud cover will be around 10 percent.

Temperatures will hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be three to four degrees than the original temperature, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s.

MI vs RR Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Raghav Goyal.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, and Kunal Singh Rathore.

