IPL 2023 weather update: Mumbai weather report on May 12 for today's MI vs GT clash

Fans can expect an uninterrupted contest when the Mumbai Indians (MI) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 57th match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12.

The defending champions have picked up exactly where they left off last year. GT have lost just three out of their 11 matches and are placed at the top of the points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, have peaked at the right time, winning three out of their last four fixtures.

The last time when the two sides met, GT registered a 55-run win at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Brisk cameos from David Miller and Abhinav Manohar propelled Gujarat to 207 in their 20 overs. In response, Rohit Sharma and Co. could only muster 152 runs, with Noor Ahmad picking up three wickets.

With the tournament nearing its business end, both teams will be itching for a win. A victory here for the Titans will all but seal their place in the playoffs, while Mumbai will leapfrog the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to the third spot.

Mumbai weather - Wankhede Stadium weather update for May 12 - No rain predicted

A full 40-over game is on the cards when MI host Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all throughout the game.

Meanwhile, the temperature will hover between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be around 39 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s.

MI vs GT Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, and Yash Dayal.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, and Dewald Brevis.

