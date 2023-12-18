IPL 2024: Australia, South Africa, New Zealand confirm full participation; England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh give partial approvals - Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided on an official window for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. The tentative dates are likely from March 22 to May 31.

According to Cricbuzz, five countries have confirmed full participation in the T20 league. They are Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe.

The Australian players will be fully available for IPL 2024, except Josh Hazlewood, who is set to join the league during the first week of May. The players can choose to participate between the Sheffield final and the start of the IPL from March 21 to March 25.

On the contrary, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Ireland have provided conditional approval to their players. The subject of England players' participation depends on their international schedule. For Bangladesh and Ireland, Mustafizur Rahman (March 22 to May 11) and Joshua Little (full participation) have respectively been granted special permissions.

Sri Lanka will play their second Test against Bangladesh from March 30 to April 3. However, non-Test cricketers like Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dushmantha Chameera will be fully available for IPL 2024.

The report added that Bangladesh players Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will not be available for IPL 2024. Surprisingly, the duo are among three Bangladesh players in the auction register.

“ECB are still in the process of finalizing their schedule for World T20 in June” – England players doubtful for full IPL 2024 availability

As mentioned earlier, England players will be available for the IPL 2024 auction subject to international duty. However, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket Rob Key will decide about individual players' availability depending on preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played from June 4-30 in the United States of America and West Indies.

The BCCI communication to the teams on the status of the English player states, as shared by Cricbuzz:

"ECB is prepared to make their players available for the duration of the Tournament, subject to fitness and international duty, and any periods of unavailability that players submitted on their auction applications.”

It added:

“ECB are still in the process of finalizing their schedule for the World T20 in June and if any individual players require specific management in the build-up to the World T20, Rob Key will liaise directly with the player and his franchise to make the necessary arrangements."

Meanwhile, the IPL 2024 auction will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. 377 cricketers will go under the hammer for 77 spots.