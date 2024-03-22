IPL 2024: Full list of celebrities performing at the opening ceremony ft. Akshay Kumar

The 17th edition of the IPL is all set to begin in the next few hours, with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Prior to the high-voltage fixture which is scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST, there are lots in store for the passionate fans as a grand opening ceremony has been planned from 6.30 pm IST. The event, which is expected to be full of glitz and glamour, will be a star-studded affair with several celebrities entertaining the Chepauk crowd.

A host of celebrities to entertain the passionate Chepauk crowd

Last year's opening ceremony witnessed actresses Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannah Bhatia and singer Arijit Singh perform at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31, 2023.

This year, yet again the event is going to be full of entertainment, with Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam and the Oscar-winning Music composer 'Mozart of Madras' AR Rahman ready to set the stage on fire with their performances.

In addition to these stars, Swedish DJ Axwell will be entertaining the fans with his live performance during the mid-innings show. Apart from these, the 2024 IPL opening ceremony will also see an ‘Augmented Reality’ (AR) show.

Here are the tweets from the official social media handle 'X' of the IPL confirming the celebrities who will be performing at the 2024 IPL's opening ceremony:

According to a source who revealed the details to the Hindustan Times:

"The duration of the entire show, including Akshay and Tiger's performance, will be about 30 minutes. Sonu and Rahman will also present some Bollywood hits together. Besides the musical act, there will also be a never-before-seen AR (Augmented Reality) technology display that's also a highlight of the opening ceremony."

The excitement is already sky-high across the entire nation as the Great Indian Summer Fest is all set to kick off. Cricket fans are in for a perfect treat over the next two months, with all the intense action and drama unfolding right in front of their eyes.